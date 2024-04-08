Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 3.9%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.80. 54,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,059,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Altus Power Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.95 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,654,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,673 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

