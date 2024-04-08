Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $21.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,744 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 13.1% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.27. 942,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,728. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

