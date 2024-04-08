Altus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.16. 630,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,031. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average of $301.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.