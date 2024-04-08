Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Shares of Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 17070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).
Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.47. The company has a market cap of £128.41 million, a PE ratio of -293.10 and a beta of 0.53.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amati AIM VCT
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.