Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Shares of Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 17070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.47. The company has a market cap of £128.41 million, a PE ratio of -293.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

