Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.29 and last traded at $187.03. 12,334,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 43,122,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.2% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 121,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

