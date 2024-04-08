Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Amdocs worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $87.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

