Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 3.8%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)'s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.35. 16,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 539,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

