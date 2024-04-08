American Asset Management Inc. Makes New $518,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,418. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

