American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.25.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $222.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.22 and its 200 day moving average is $184.03. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.