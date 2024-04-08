American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in American Tower by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.21. 2,294,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.89. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.