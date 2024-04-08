American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Lifted by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,470,000 after purchasing an additional 423,764 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,708,000 after acquiring an additional 297,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.25. 236,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,510. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

