American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.28

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.28 and last traded at $104.28, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

