Americana Partners LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $134.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

