Americana Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $301.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day moving average is $256.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,175 shares of company stock valued at $255,782,096 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

