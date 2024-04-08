Americana Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,178 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $33.07 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $839.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

