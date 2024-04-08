Americana Partners LLC Sells 273 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $979.55 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $948.40 and a 200-day moving average of $770.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.