Americana Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

ZTS opened at $165.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average is $181.43. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

