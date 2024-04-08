Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.74

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.74 and last traded at $119.74, with a volume of 4743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.