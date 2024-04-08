Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.84. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

