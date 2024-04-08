Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) PT at $39.44

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $85,508,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AB opened at $34.30 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.19%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

