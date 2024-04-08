Analysts Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Target Price at $290.37

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $265.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $221.01 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

