Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $10.58

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

