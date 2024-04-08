Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $109.67

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of POST opened at $102.00 on Monday. Post has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $107.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Post by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

