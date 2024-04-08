Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Price Target at $35.25

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.