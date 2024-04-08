Analysts Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Price Target at $119.17

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $128.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,834. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after buying an additional 400,511 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 369,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

