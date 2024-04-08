Analyzing Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) & Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sadot Group and Dutch Bros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $726.69 million 0.02 -$7.82 million ($0.21) -1.54 Dutch Bros $965.78 million 6.03 $1.72 million $0.03 1,095.67

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dutch Bros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dutch Bros 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sadot Group and Dutch Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dutch Bros has a consensus target price of $34.44, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Dutch Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Volatility & Risk

Sadot Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sadot Group and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group -1.08% -21.34% -4.83% Dutch Bros 0.18% -0.54% -0.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Sadot Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of Dutch Bros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Sadot Group on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

