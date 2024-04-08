Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.18.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AR

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $29.29 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.