Anthony Valentino Georgiadis Sells 9,979 Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Stock

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Valentino Georgiadis sold 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $144,895.08.

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

