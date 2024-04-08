AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $353.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.64.

Shares of AON traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.84. 770,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.03. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 12-month low of $284.85 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AON will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

