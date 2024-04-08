Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.13. 245,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 977,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

AIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,620.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 174,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 245,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 78,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

