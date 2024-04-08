APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

APG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APG

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE APG traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,536. APi Group has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 34,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,877,000 after buying an additional 103,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 593,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $159,751,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.