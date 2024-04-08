Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.07. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

