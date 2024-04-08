AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Insider Victoria Valenzuela Sells 50,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of APP stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. 3,904,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $78.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.