Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Up 0.4%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 512,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,625,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,906,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

