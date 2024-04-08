ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.88.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.