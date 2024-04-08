ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

