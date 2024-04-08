Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $92.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

