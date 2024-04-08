Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.50

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Archrock Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Archrock by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Archrock by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

