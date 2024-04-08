Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.16

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 32925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100,734 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

