Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 124.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 82.24. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

