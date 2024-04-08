Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Artivion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AORT

Artivion Stock Performance

NYSE AORT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,019. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $885.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,527 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $66,519.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $66,519.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,925.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,627 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Artivion by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Artivion by 38.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Artivion by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.