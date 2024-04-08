Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 748,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 570,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The stock has a market cap of C$492.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

