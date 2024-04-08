Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $0.35 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.
Asensus Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %
ASXC opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.86.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 914.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
