Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $0.35 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.

Asensus Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

ASXC opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 914.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

About Asensus Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 193,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 80,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

