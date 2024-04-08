AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.75

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 44157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.11.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

