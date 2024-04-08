AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.32) to GBX 9,900 ($124.28) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a £110 ($138.09) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £117.13 ($147.03).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.10 ($133.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £104.33. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,461 ($118.77) and a 52-week high of £123.92 ($155.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,516.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,549.67%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.