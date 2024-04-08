ATB Capital Cuts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s previous close.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.82.

TSE STEP traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.20. 60,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.25. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$4.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville purchased 14,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,293.60. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

