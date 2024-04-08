AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 0.3%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 7,071,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 38,169,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 135,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 19.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 47.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 59,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,408,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 96,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

