Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.40. 447,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,568,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,793,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,328,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,064,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 91,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

