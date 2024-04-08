Avalanche Price Hits $49.68 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $49.68 or 0.00069602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $18.77 billion and $507.26 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00025057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00015873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,578,835 coins and its circulating supply is 377,889,195 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

