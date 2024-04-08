Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Position Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVIG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVIG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.64. 33,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,179. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1427 per share. This is a positive change from Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.