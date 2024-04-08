Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Decreased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,080,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.77. 42,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,080. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $89.65.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.